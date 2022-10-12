Over the years, Deepika Padukone has become the face and voice of mental health in India, and beyond. The actress, producer, and philanthropist featured on the Spotify-exclusive podcast, ‘Archetype’ hosted by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. During the episode, the actress also quashed rumours of her and Ranveer Singh hitting a rough patch in their marriage.

During her conversation with Meghan, Deepika says, “It’s [mental health] the same way we have physical ailments. Our mind is very much a part of our body. But somehow, when it comes to mental illness, we start treating our minds like outside of our bodies”.

In many parts of the world, including India, mental health and conversations around it are still considered taboo. Deepika Padukone breaks this down beautifully, “There’s two parts to this. One is, I think, where people struggle the most, especially in India, where there’s so much stigma attached to mental illness – creating awareness. Most of us don’t even know that we’re struggling with mental illness. And second, if we are to destigmatize it, to let people know that it’s okay to seek help and to let caregivers know that it’s okay for someone to go through this.”

For Deepika Padukone, her family has been a critical support system. She says, “Today it’s all about the little things, like hugging my sister or just late-night conversations with my husband – those are the moments that really fill me up today”. This statement in turn has squashed rumours of there being trouble between her and Ranveer Singh. It all started after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seemed to have hit a rough patch. However, Ranveer later hinted that such reports were mere rumours after he attended the FICCI Frames fast-track event where he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika.

On the Spotify Original podcast, Deepika also introspects on her journey citing that as difficult as navigating mental illness was, she is grateful that she went through that experience because it changed her life forever. She wraps up by reflecting on her current work in the mental health space. “What is my purpose? It’s about, when I leave this place, when I leave the earth, what is it that I can leave behind? And how many lives can I positively impact? I’ve been on that journey for the last couple of years”.

Listen to the full episode of The Decoding of Crazy with Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu, where the guests dissect the stigma surrounding the stereotype and the silencing effect it can have on those experiencing mental health issues. Meghan, Deepika, and Constance open up about navigating mental health, and how publicly sharing these experiences can help women around the world face their own mental health challenges. You can also tune into Spotify’s All Is Well podcast playlist with handpicked episodes that’ll nourish your mind and soul.

