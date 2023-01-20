



Florence Pugh is only 27-year-old but has done some incredible work in the entertainment industry over the years. She has been a part of some of the most iconic films including Little Woman, Black Widow and Don’t Worry Darling to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to last year when Pugh came in support of #FreeTheNipple initiative and donned a sheer Valentino Barbie pink coloured dress flashing her b**bs in the face of the world and how. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Florence enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She often shares fashionable pictures of herself from magazine covers and her magical red carpet appearances. It was in July 2022, that Pugh ruled the red carpet with her Valentino outfit giving fashion goals to her fans.

She took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself wearing Valentino’s Barbie pink colour sheer dress and we just couldn’t take our eyes off her. The hot pink colour has been one of the trendiest colours of 2022 and we saw so many celebrities pulling it off.

Florence Pugh left little to imagination with her sheer dress that she wore without a bra and made heads turn flashing her b**bs at the red carpet. She opted for a slick neat hairdo with side parting and went with subtle glam.

The Little Women actress opted for winged eyes and nude lips along with blushed cheeks and finished the look with septum piercing and bushy brows. She styled her look with matching Valentino heels and jewellery.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Florence Pugh literally ruled the carpet with her rebellious attitude and wardrobe!

