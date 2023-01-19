Jenna Ortega, who rose to fame after playing the younger version of Jane in Jane The Virgin, is now achieving heights in her acting career after her recent web series Wednesday broke all the records. Now, she is a phenomenon, and her outfit choices are creating a stir in the fashion world. Be it on the Golden Globes or Wednesday premiere, attending events, or gracing the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris – Jenna is everywhere, starting a buzz around her looks all the time!

Jenna apart from being a part of the cult classic Wednesday has also been a part of the horror flick Scream, and she is all set to return to the screens with her upcoming venture from the same franchise. For the unversed, Wednesday is also returning with the second season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, at Saint Laurent’s Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, apart from a lot of A-listers from Hollywood, Jenna Ortega was also there gracing the red carpet like a pro. She can be seen wearing a Saint Laurent hooded black silk dress with backless detailing. She paired it with a black leather jacket to adjust to the cold outside. She looked like a goddess, and even in her petite figure, her looks could give a run to models and fashionistas like the Kardashians and Jenners, who have bigger b**bs and fuller a**.

Jenna Ortega accentuated her look with a pair of chunky golden bangles, small hoop earrings, full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks with dramatic eyeliner, mascara, and defined brows. She completed her whole look with a brown matte lip shade and opted for a sleek bun to go with the hooded dress. By donning this outfit, she literally set a goal for every petite-figured woman to be comfortable in their own figure and wear something like this. One of her fan pages shared pictures from last night on their Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JENNA ORTEGA FANPAGE! (@jennanorteega)

A few weeks back, during one of the promotional events of Babylon, Margot Robbie had worn a similar hooded outfit while flashing her washboard abs and had broken the internet with her gorgeousness. Check it out below:

Well, let us know what are your thoughts about Jenna Ortega’s look from Saint Laurent’s Men’s Fashion Week.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson’s Secret Skincare Mantra Would Cost You Just $11 (893 INR) & It’s A Five-Step Procedure, Take Notes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News