Numerous well-known individuals were spotted in the city last night for a series release party at Virat Kohli’s restaurant. Shalin Bhanot and many other Bigg Boss 16 contestants filed their presence.

Bhanot’s compassionate act towards a needy man after the party is becoming viral online. Shalin had been approached by a hungry man in a wheelchair who remarked, “Khana khana hai bhai.. halat bohot kharab hai” (I want to eat some dinner.. I’m extremely hungry), gripping the actor’s hand. Shalin then was spotted reaching for his wallet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor exited his car and gave the cash to the wheelchair-bound vulnerable man. He was also observed embracing that man by hugging him. Shalin Bhanot’s heartwarming gesture made everyone smile

Shalin has also been known to give back to the society with his causes. Earlier he was seen helping the women in Mumbai’s red light area Kamathipura, beginning his charity page LetsShareBySB where his clothes which he wore in the Bigg Boss House were re-made for orphaned kids.

Shalin Bhanot started his career with Sony TV’s Kulvadhu where he played Agni. He participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and emerged winner. Shalin is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Bekaboo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Must Read: Anupamaa: ‘Anuj’ Gaurav Khanna Addresses Fans Calling His Character ‘Ghatiya & Bakwas’ & Loving Only Rupali Ganguly’s Character, Says “If You’re A Real MaAn Fan…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News