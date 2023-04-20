One of India’s most loved and trusted pizza brand is launching a wide variety of 10 new pizzas, which are made to match every possible mood of consumers. Be it an exciting spicy kick they are looking for or the cheesy comfort that they crave. The Brand is giving consumers an ultimate selection of pizzas that will satisfy not only their taste buds but their mood as well. The brand has roped in megastars Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill to promote the range through a quirky ‘Mood Badle, Pizza Badle’ campaign, which focuses on how our moods are constantly changing, and with it our food cravings change too.

The new range will be available at all 800 Pizza restaurants in India across dine-in, delivery and takeaway at a great value price starting at Rs. 299 for two personal pizzas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill feature in two separate TVCs, which bring out the best of their signature styles as they are seen sitting in a restaurant. The first film shows Saif sharing his different moods with the server who gives him the perfect pizza recommendations, such as Nawabi Murg Makhni because he feels like a king every time he visits the restaurant and Awesome American Cheesy when he is feeling low.

The second film shows different moods of Shehnaaz Gill, with the server suggesting the best pizzas to satisfy her cravings, like Mazedar Makhni Paneer pizza for romantic Shehnaaz and Cheezy Mushroom Magic for a not-so-happy Shehnaaz Gill. The TVCs end with a line along with the 2 personal pizzas at Rs. 299/- combo offer.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Was Upset With Aamir Khan After He Hosted A Special Screening For Her, “She Never Told…”, Said The Actor Who Wanted To Know The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News