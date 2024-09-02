Fede Alvarez At The Box Office: The Alien Romulus Director Has Grossed Over A Modest $500 Million After Tackling Daunting Reboots From Iconic Franchises

Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez has directed four mainstream films in his career. Álvarez, who first caught Hollywood’s attention after dropping his short film Ataque de Pánico! on YouTube in 2009, was recruited to direct multiple challenging reboots from iconic franchises such as Evil Dead and Girl With A Dragon Tattoo before he got behind the camera for the latest entry in the long-running Alien franchise.

With three modest hits and one flop, Fede Alvarez has done well for a director with only four films under his belt. His latest reboot project, Alien: Romulus, just surpassed the 2017 Ridley Scott-directed sequel Alien: Covenant at the domestic and worldwide box office as the second highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The sci-fi horror has grossed $88.7 million stateside and $283.4 million worldwide. Meanwhile, Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant grossed $72.2 million at the domestic box office and $238.5 million worldwide. Romulus is climbing the franchise ranks and could take the prime spot as the highest-grossing film currently retained by Ridley Scott’s 2012 hit Prometheus.

Alvarez’s first feature film, 2013’s Evil Dead, is also the second highest-grossing film in the beloved horror franchise. Evil Dead grossed over $99 million against a production budget of $17 million, turning Alvarez into one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors. Before Alvarez’s reboot hit theaters, the predecessors grossed less than $30 million. Fede Alavarez’s Evil Dead was the highest-grossing film in the franchise for a decade before the 2023 sequel, directed by Lee Cronin, grossed $146 million.

Alvarez then directed the 2016 horror hit Don’t Breathe, which grossed a staggering $154 million against a budget of $10 million. However, his third film, a sequel to David Fincher’s blockbuster hit The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, bombed at the box office. The Girl With The Spider’s Web, starring Claire Foy, made over $34 Million against a budget of $43 million. With four films, Fede Alvarez has grossed $576.3 million worldwide. Let’s take a look at his film’s box office performance.

Evil Dead (2013) – $99 million Don’t Breathe (2016) – $154.9 million The Girl With The Spider’s Web (2018) – $34.9 million Alien: Romulus (2024) – $283.4 million

