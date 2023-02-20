Ranbir Kapoor is now neck-deep busy promoting his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. This would be the first time the two of them will be seen together on-screen. Their chemistry has already been the talk of the towns, and their fans are awaiting their film with bated breath. Recently, Ranbir went to a college event where he got mobbed by one of his fans on the stage, but his reaction to the whole incident will make you fall in love with him again. Watch it below!

Ranbir enjoys a massive fanbase, and his fans not only admire him for his acting skills but also for his humble nature. He is now a husband and a father, and yet he never fails to mesmerise his audience with his charm!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, at a college event, Ranbir Kapoor made a special appearance to promote his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. At that time, one of his fans breached the security and reached Ranbir at the stage. Grabbing him from behind the fan can be seen giving his idol a big hug in this viral video. However, it was Barfi! actor’s reaction towards that fan that had won hearts across the social media.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

As soon as the video went viral all over the internet, the netizens started to praise Ranbir Kapoor for handling the situation with humanity and humble nature. One of them wrote on the video shared by one of his fan page ‘ranbirfanbase‘ on Instagram, “mad respect for this humble man.”

While another one commented, “Mera turn kab aayega pta ni.”

The third one penned, “He is most humble superstar.”

However, one of them pointed at the fan’s reckless behaviour and commented on the video, “But it’s equally unsafe for RK, this time it was a fan, could have been someone who may have wanted to cause harm. And he JUMPED onto him? Araam se gale mil lo 😂”

Well, what are your thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction towards his fans? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: OG ‘Main Khiladi’ Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Akshay Kumar’s Reprised Version For Selfiee: “Seeing The Remake Version Ruling…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News