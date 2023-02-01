The comedy shows The Kapil Sharma Show is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Ever since the show has returned with a new season many comedians have quit the show before it went on air and even in mid-way. Before it began to air on TV reports of Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek quitting the show surfaced. While the duo continues their peace and said that there’s no bad blood between them and Kapil, reports suggested otherwise. Now the latest actor/comedian to join the list is Sidharth Sagar.

Earlier other comedians like Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, and even Chandan Prabhakar quit the show mid-way for the reasons best known to him and the show makers. Here’s what we know about Sagar’s exit from the show.

According to the latest media reports, Sidharth Sagar has quit The Kapil Sharma Show owing to monetary issues. Yes, you heard that right! Sidharth portrayed the roles of Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh‘s mimic), and Sagar Pagletu on the show. Reportedly, the comedian decided to step out of the show after he asked for a hike from the makers. Since the show makers were unwilling to raise his fees, he decided to take the step and quit the show.

Not many know, Sidharth Sagar had shifted to Mumbai while he was shooting for The Kapil Sharma. But since he has quit the show he has moved back to Delhi and chances of his returning are very less now, reports ETimes.

To confirm the same, the entertainment portal contacted Sidharth Sagar he declined the same and said, “Aisi koi baat nahi hai, abhi main iske baare mein kuch nahi bol sakta as we are still talking about it…abhi baatein chal rahi hai.”

While there’s no official confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the maker to confirm the same.

