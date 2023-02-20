Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glory of the recent blockbuster Pathaan. The film is making big strides at the box office and breaking several records. Amidst this, he once again conducted AMA on Twitter wherein he spoke about his luxury line of cars.

SRK is one of the richest actors in Bollywood. In fact, he has been ranked fourth in a list of 8 richest actors in the world, released by World of Statistics. Several reports have previously stated that he owns many expensive things ranging from properties to luxury cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan answered several questions posed by fans during the Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. A fan asked the superstar “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?” To which the superstar replied reports of him owning luxury cars are bogus.

King Khan tweeted, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars… except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.” Take a look at his tweet below:

Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus. https://t.co/yimFQ1kdUx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is believed to have a collection of swanky cars. According to a report by ETimes last year, his collection includes a phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and BMW i8. Apart from this, he reportedly also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-Series Convertible, alongside Hyundai Santro and Creta.

Besides this, SRK also answered questions regarding his family, film, work, equation with other actors, and his possible retirement from films in near future. He also touched upon the success of his film, Pathaan.

On the work front, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee Kumar’s film Jawan and Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki. Fans are eagerly waiting for the both film’s release.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Massively Trolled For His Impromptu Rap-Session With Hasan Minhaj At NBA Event, Netizens Say “F*cking Cartoon Character”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News