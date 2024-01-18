Karan Johar’s contentious talk show Koffee With Karas Season 8 came to an end with Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Sumukhi gracing the couch in the final episode along with the infamous ‘liver’ Orry as a special guest. This season saw some unique combinations of guests like Saif Ali Khan-Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Kapoor-Zeenat Aman, and more. Here are some of the highlights from the season finale.

The KWK Season 8 saw the reunion of two of Karan’s Students from his 2012 film, Student of the Year, and it was an epic episode. Varun Dhawan did not leave an opportunity to dig at Karan, while Sidharth Malhotra ensured their answers were PG-13. It also gave the fans a mini-reunion of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai team, minus Shah Rukh Khan, as Kajol and Rani Mukerji showcased their amazing dynamics.

Koffee with Karan 8 started with one of the hottest couples in Tinsel Town- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. DP faced a lot of criticism for her confession about seeing others while dating Ranveer. But yet another entertaining season of the show ended, and the jury comprised Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, and Orry. At this, one of the biggest queries of the netizens is, what does Orry do? He has not revealed that but opened up about his first job. Scroll below to know.

Orry opens up about his first job

Orry is a famous personality and is often spotted in photographs with Bollywood celebs. He is attending the parties and even went to Bigg Boss 17 briefly. In the finale episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Orry revealed that he worked as a chauffeur in the US as his first job. He was Kajol’s chauffeur. The social media personality also said that the actress denied him a selfie back then. Meanwhile, Karan Johar pointed out that he is now one of the closest friends of Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan.

Boney Kapoor’s contribution to Orry’s stardom

Orry is now a popular name among netizens and a social media sensation, but how did it all begin? He opened up about this change and revealed that Boney Kapoor is the significant factor behind it. He once attended Boney’s party, and when the paps called his name, the celebrated film producer encouraged him to pose for the media and introduced him as one of his own.

Karan Johar reacts to Zoya Akhtar stealing his thunder by launching the Star Kids

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda made their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Karan Johar is often credited with launching star kids as he did with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and others. Reacting to Zoya launching these three-star kids said, “I felt like my crown was taken away.”

Koffee Awards

Saif Ali Khan emerged as the favorite by the jury along with the Rani-Kajol episode. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s episode also got a Special award. Varun Dhawan got the Best Koffee Burns honor in its debut year. The Bhedia star roasted the eminent filmmaker/talk show host by calling him Shadiram Ghar Tode and Komolika.

Ananya Panday thanks her alleged beau Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday won the Best Rapid Fire of the Season honor despite losing the hamper to Sara Ali Khan on that day. She thanked Aditya Roy Kapur for the win when called to break the news to her. She said, “I’d like to thank a certain Coy Kapur for this one.”

