Actress Kriti Sanon is craving for chocolates at wake-up time, going by her new post on social media.

Kriti posted a picture on Instagram of a chocolate coloured, layered dress paired with a green bralette.

Kriti wrote: “Just… woke up craving (chocolate, eyes and crazy emoji)…. Morning everyone.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has a slew of films coming up, including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Mimi, Ganpath, Hum Do Hamare Do and Adipurush.

