Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often been cited as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. Being an actress, she has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. During her more than two decades long career, she has acted in several films.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai has even appeared in few Hollywood films as well. Not many know that the actress has appeared in a film with Game Of Thrones’ actress Indira Varma. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

English actress of Indian descent, Indira Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in Game Of Thrones, was a part of Gurinder Chadha‘s Bride and Prejudice. In the film, she played the role of Kiran Balraj (Caroline Bingley in the original), while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrayed the role of Lalita Bakshi (Elizabeth Bennet). The two even had some scenes together.

For those who haven’t watched the movie yet, the popular song Balle Balle features in the film. In the song, Naveen Andrews who plays the role of Mr Bingley is seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow!

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Easter greeting arrived late at night on Sunday. The Miss World 1994 pageant hared an adorable post, featured her daughter Aaradhya. Sharing the picture, the actress captioned, “Easter love, you all” followed by a bunch of red heart emojis.

In the photo, Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen dressed as an Easter bunny – in a pink bunny costume – as part of Easter festivities. While her face is not visible, the mother and daughter duo seemed to have enjoyed the festivities. Take a look at the picture below:

What do you think about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance in Gurinder Chadha‘s Bride and Prejudice? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Pathan Leaked Image: John Abraham Looks Like He’s All Set To Face Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube