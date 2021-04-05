Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shot to international fame with his role as Jaime Lannister in the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. But did you know that the Danish-American actor was once bowled over by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beauty? Scroll down to know.

Back in 2018, Nikolaj attended the 71st Cannes Film Festival at the same time when Aishwarya was there. The former Miss World and GoT star walked the red carpet to attend the screening of the movie Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain) and walked the red carpet.

As reported by India Today, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau first asked the reporter, “You want to click a picture with me and her?”, pointing at the actress. And when the reporter informed the actor that the actress has been attending the film festival for 17 years, he replied, “Seventeen years! Wow! That’s quite something and she is so stunning. She is the global ambassador, isn’t she?”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic group LÓreal Paris. The actress turned the heads around for her choice of outfits during the event in 2018. While her first red carpet appearance, the stunning beauty wore a butterfly gown designed by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. The violet, blue, and red thread works made the gown look gorgeous.

During her second red carpet appearance, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil donned a silver Rami Kadi off-shoulder gown. During the event, she also spoke about grooming and how it has been a part of our culture. She said to Indian Express, “Grooming has been a part of our culture since the beginning, both for men and women. Everybody grooms themselves but to what degree depends upon the individual. First, we need to free ourselves from judging each other. Someone did more than it’s his or her choice, and if someone did less then that’s also their choice.”

“I don’t think either side should be judged. We, as women, need to stop judging each other in the sense that if you put on make-up that doesn’t mean you don’t have brains, it doesn’t mean you lack in substance, it does not mean that you are not sensitive or compassionate,” she added.

