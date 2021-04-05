As cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, the Maharashtra government decided to announce a weekend lockdown in the state till April 30. This led to many filmmakers postponing the release of their films. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, has also been postponed indefinitely.

The decision came after the Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, had a discussion with the director yesterday. During the meeting, Thackeray appreciated the filmmaker as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state.

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi was supposed to be released on April 30, 2021, after multiple delays. The film is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which earlier had films like Singham, Singham 2 & Simmba. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also make cameo appearances in the film.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Jain has a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer cop action-drama “Sooryavanshi”, which opened up about being nervous about how the audience will receive it once it opens. During a conversation with IANS, she said, “I am nervous about how this film (Sooryavanshi) is going to be accepted by the audience as it’s releasing after a year. I am just hoping that the excitement and the craze that they had last year is still there.”

The actress also said that she had a tough time coping with the fact that the film was delayed. She said, “There were bigger disappointments worldwide, more than mine, many people lost their lives, many were suffering from other things, my pain was nothing to what the world was facing. I was with my family so I couldn’t say much and I thank God for keeping me and my family safe.”

