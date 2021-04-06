Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in the picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshot from her holiday.

Advertisement

In the Instagram picture, she poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt.

“Running back to nature,” Shraddha wrote as a caption.

Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar’s upcoming film “Chaalbaaz In London”.

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit “Chaalbaaz”, which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Brothers’ Transformation That Made Hrithik Roshan Say “Sh*t What Happened To You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube