Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated for three films Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All three films were box office hits. But this time the filmmaker decided to cast Alia Bhatt in his next directorial venture Gangubai Kathiawadi instead of Deepika.

If previous reports are to be believed, SLB’s move didn’t go down well with Deepika and an unsaid cold war is brewing between them. The two are reportedly involved in upmanship over each other. Now latest reports throw more light on their fall out. Later in some reports it any news of cold war between the two was ruled out and it was said the two are still great friends.

A source has revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Of course, the two bonded very well and for Deepika Padukone, Bhansali was like a mentor. When she announced the ambitious epic, Draupadi, it didn’t have a director on board. Since the script followed a template from Indian history and mythology, Deepika felt, her close friend, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be the best to direct. However, she was shocked when Bhansali politely refused the offer as he preferred on making his dream projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra.”

The report further claims that Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Deepika Padukone a special song in Gangubai Kathiawadi, but she refused to be part of it. The filmmaker also offered her a part in his web series Heera Mandi, which she again couldn’t take it up. The discussions around Baiju Bawra have also been put on the back burner for now.

“But it’s all temporary. The two are thorough professionals, and when SLB approaches DP with another script, she will definitely come on board if she likes what is written. Right now, both are busy with their own work, which has probably resulted in cut off from conversations. But another collaboration will happen and this cold war will end. You never know, they might just come together on Baiju Bawra once Gangubai Kathiawadi is out of SLB’s system,” the source said to the publication.

Now makers are looking out for a new director of Deepika Padukone’s Draupadi.

