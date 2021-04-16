Kareena Kapoor Khan Almost Shares The First Glimpse Of Her Second Child Alongside Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her second baby all her fans are desperately waiting for the actress to reveal her baby’s face and moreover her baby’s name. But, it looks like we all might have to wait for a bit longer for this.

Kareena has been posting the picture of her little one but with his face hidden and that has led to the curiosity of the fans even more.

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday posted yet another picture of her baby. The picture had her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur looking at her newborn son but covered the face of the infant with a babyface emoji.

“This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys?” Kareena wrote a caption with the Instagram image. Well, indeed it was a good weekend for Kareena Kapoor Khan. What else do you need when you have such a lovely family.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with the baby boy on February 21 this year, and have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, including his name or photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016. And now their family looks perfect. It is just that we all are eagerly waiting for her to reveal the face of her newborn.

