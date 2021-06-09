When it comes to packing an action punch and mouthing her lines all at once, Sunny Leone was literally left dangling midway at a shoot.

In an Instagram video clip that she posted on Tuesday, Sunny is seen strapped to cable and attempting a stunt that requires her to fall vertically on a co-actor lying on the ground. The cable-aided drop just stops short of Sunny crashing into the man, at which point Sunny is supposed to say her lines.

In the clip, Sunny Leone is seen suspended in the air rather indecisively, when the director prompts her to say her dialogue. She starts off mouthing her lines, only to forget them midway.

Check out the post shared by Sunny Leone below:

“Aata majhi satakli…” Sunny wrote as caption with the tags #SunnyLeone, #bts and #OnSets, though she did not share what project she was shooting for.

Her other upcoming roster includes the psychological thriller Shero and the thriller series “Anamika”.

Sunny Leone also has a role in the period drama “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

