Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday and he shared a fabulous picture of himself on social media to ring in his birthday. However, it was his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s comment that caught the eye of many.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a collage of himself dressed in grey joggers and a jacket paired with a sling bag and neon green shoes.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the image: “walking into the 80th..”

Shweta took to the comment section to correct Amitabh Bachchan.

She wrote: “79th (heart emoji)”

The thespian’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a clapping emoji.

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh called the cine icon “gangster” in the comment section.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar wished the star and wrote: “swag Happy birthday sir”.

The cine icon made his acting debut with ‘Saath Hindustani’ in 1969. He was later seen in blockbusters such as ‘Deewar’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Don’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Coolie’, among many others.

Just on his 79th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has terminated his contract with a pan masala brand, saying that he wasn’t aware that it ‘falls under surrogate advertising’.

A statement issued on behalf of Amitabh read: “‘Kamala Pasand’… a few days after the commercial was aired , Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week.

“Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising.”

The statement from Amitabh’s office further read: “Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion.”

His current slate of work includes ‘Jhund’, ‘BrahmAstra‘, ‘Mayday’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘Uunchai’ and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film.

