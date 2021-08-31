Advertisement

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead was released in 1994. Even after 27 years, the film is still remembered today for its songs and dance routines. The film had 14 songs with a run time of more than three hours but not all of them made it to the final cut.

When Sooraj Barjatya’s film was first shown to industry insiders and not many had the patience to sit through to watch the entire film. But only Salman’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan and YRF’s Aditya Chopra genuinely liked the film.

Back in 2014, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun team was celebrating its 20 year anniversary. As reported by Indian Express, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan in a video revealed, “We had so many trials, 50-70 trials. Two people really loved it, one was Salim uncle, the other was Aditya Chopra. I had this big trial at Liberty cinema and the entire industry was there.”

The filmmaker recalled how the audience left the show in the middle of the film. When he came out after the screening, he had trade people walk up to him and offer him some kind of condolence, “They said, ‘Yeh sabke saath hota hai (this happens with every filmmaker), you start working on your next’. I knew this film was doomed.”

Sooraj Barjatya then revealed Salim Khan called him up and asked him to remove two songs – Chocolate Lime Juice and Mujhse Juda Hokar. While many saw the two songs on the TV, many didn’t have the chance to watch them in theatres.

Salim Khan’s advice changed the fate of the Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Sooraj recalled, “I cut off (those songs) on the third day and that’s when the collections rose.”

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun became the highest-grossing film of all time. Trade reports claimed that the film managed to collect over Rs 72 crore at the domestic box office. It was a huge success in the overseas market as well.

