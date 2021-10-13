Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were considered as one of the power couples in Bollywood. After dating for 5 years, the duo got married on January 22, 1980. Back in 2003, the actress opened up about her wedding ceremony, in an interview, she claimed, as a wedding gift they had received a box full of stones.

The veteran actress quit her acting career post-marriage, but came out of retirement in 2009 with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, since then she has appeared in movies like Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam.

In a conversation with Rediff in 2003, the actress revealed that there were lots of gatecrashers during her wedding ceremony, Neetu Kapoor told, “There were so many gatecrashers at the reception. They were dressed well and were carrying packed gift boxes. The security men let them in thinking they were guests. Later, we found stones in the gift boxes.”

Further Neetu Kapoor shared that she and Rishi Kapoor fainted on their wedding day as there were lots of people, she added, “I fainted at my wedding and so did my husband [Rishi Kapoor]. My lehenga was too heavy. Plus, there were too many people. It was too much for me to handle. My husband fainted because he couldn’t take the crowd. He fainted just before he was to climb on the ghodi.”

Revealing more about the grand ceremony, the Amar Akbar Anthony actress claimed Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan became famous after performing at her sangeet, she said, “Papa (Raj Kapoor) had heard him casually somewhere and kept him in mind and invited him for my sangeet. He sang all night. The guests were stunned by his performance!”

Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Neetu Kapoor is currently supported by her children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor; The actress will be making her big-screen comeback with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jug Jeeyo.

