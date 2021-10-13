Aryan Khan is under 14-day judicial custody after his bail plea has been rejected multiple times. On Wednesday, the court has pushed the bail hearing of Shah Rukh Khan’s son and representing him was two renowned lawyers – Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai. The hearing will continue tomorrow after 11 AM. Scroll below for further details.

SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani was also present at the court for Aryan’s bail plea hearing.

On October 7th, 2021, a magistrate court has sent Aryan Khan for 14-day judicial custody and his bail plea has already been rejected multiples times. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan son’s bail plea got pushed to Thursday after 11 AM.

Aryan Khan was detained by NCB on October 3rd, 2021 along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Later NCB arrested Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal too in a cruise drug raid case.

NCB raided a ship named Cordelia and arrested 7 others along with Aryan and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son is currently at Arthur road jail and fans from across the globe are pouring in so much love and support for his family amid this difficult situation.

Reportedly, Salman Khan along with father Salim Khan visited the superstar last night at his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

As for Aryan Khan, the star kid isn’t eating properly or drinking enough water. He is reportedly avoiding using the jail toilet and hence has cut down on his eating and drinking. The jail authorities are concerned about his health and so is his father, SRK.

He has not taken bath for four days and jail authorities are concerned about his hygiene too. Aryan reportedly received a couple of bed sheets and clothes from his home and bought a dozen of water bottles which are about to finish, so he has been saving up on that too. He has mostly been very quiet and is only responding when something is asked.

For further details on Aryan Khan’s bail hearing, stay tuned to Koimoi.

