Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently took it to his social media account to share the news of his fitness trainer’s demise. Kaizzad Capadia who is a well-known fitness trainer has left the world today. Till now the reason behind the trainers passing has not been revealed by his family and friends.

Expressing his grief the Heropanti actor shared a photo of Kaizzad on his social media. Sharing the image the actor wrote “Rest in power Kaizad sir” following a hand joining and heart emoji.

Renowned paparazzi Viral Bhayani also took it to his social media account informing the news of the people. He wrote: “The legend of the fitness industry, who changed the lives of many people, has left us. He has seen Tiger Shroff training. The entire fitness industry is shocked. No one knows the reason for his death but his friends have left for Pune where he will be cremated.”

Along with the two there were many other celebrities who have expressed grief for Kaizzad Capadia by commenting on paparazzi’s post. Siddhant Kapoor wrote, “May his soul rest in peace”. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff shared a handshake emoji.

It is to be noted that Kaizzad Capadia had a fitness academy in Mumbai called the K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences. During an interview with mid-day, he had confessed to the different challenges he had to face while being a celebrity trainer.

He said, “First of all I do not consider myself a celebrity trainer. I don’t think it’s a goal. I have put a coat in the classroom in my academy to tell you not to aspire to be a celebrity trainer. Instead, aspire to be a trainer, who is a celebrity in her own right.”

“For me the person who pays me the fees is the celebrity. I do not face any challenges in dealing with celebs. Especially with actors, actresses and models. Today, a celebrity who is not in shape can say goodbye to their career and hence, with a lot at stake, they are always highly motivated and disciplined. I always get 100% compliance from them regarding diet and workout protocol.” added Tiger Shroff’s Coach Kaizzad Capadia

