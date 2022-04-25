As his film ‘Extraction’ completed two years of its release on Sunday, actor Randeep Hooda recalled how the film pulled him out of the ‘Battle of Saragarhi’ heart break.

Advertisement

It was in 2020, when ‘Extraction’ released digitally and the Randeep-starrer ‘Battle of Saragarhi’, a historical, couldn’t see the light of the day in the cinemas as it was been shelved.

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda said: “It was ‘Extraction’ that pulled me out of the Sarahgarhi heart break. Three years of hard work fizzled away and I was on the verge of giving up.”

Randeep Hooda said that ‘Extraction’, which stars Chris Hemsworth and is based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, and Eric Skillman, pulled him out of a “personal and professional slump”.

Randeep added: “One could say that the west came to my rescue and Extracted me out of a personal and professional slump. Always be grateful to Sam Hargrave, Chris Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers for it. I wish them the best for ‘Extraction 2’.”

On the work front, Randeep will next be seen in ‘Unfair & Lovely’, a social comedy film directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. It explore’s India’s obsession with fair skin.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Stuns In A Colourful Floral & Striped Outfit At Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s Song Launch; Netizens Troll, “Urfi Javed Male Version”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube