Leaving aside the blockbusters like RRR and Pushpa, the Telugu film industry is in worry due to back-to-back box office flops. Earlier it was the pricing being regulated by the Andhra Pradesh government but it seems more things need to be introspected, which is why producers have decided to put a halt on the shoots. Amid it, will Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 suffer a major delay? Scroll below to know more.

We recently reported how the Pushpa sequel is still to take off as the location is yet to be finalised. Reportedly, two locations have been selected. One is spoilt due to heavy rain, while another one is occupied due to the Polavaram project, thus causing a delay in the film. Looks the wait will be longer now as the Telugu producers guild has decided to halt the shoot from 1st August.

Yesterday, The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) decided to put a halt Pushpa 2 shoots from August 1 till the industry resolves issues such as star fees and cinema ticket prices, due to which Tollywood films are suffering a big loss. The guild’s statement read, “Post-pandemic, with the changing revenue situation and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers.”

“It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1, 2022, and to sit in discussions until we find a workable resolution,” the statement reads further.

Actors’ high fees, a window between a theatrical and OTT release and regulation of movie ticket prices will be discussed by the guild. So, it looks like not Pushpa 2 but even other major Telugu releases will face the effect. Hope the resolution comes out soon!

