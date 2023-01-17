Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who has been in the industry for almost more than two decades. She has starred in a few prestigious projects, including the X-Men series, The Hunger Games, Red Sparrow, and a few more to name. She has a knack to select movies that suits her the best. However, the actress had often talked about gender pay parity, but this one time she had defended Leonardo DiCaprio for earning 5 million more than her. Scroll below to get the scoop!

JLaw has proved her worth as an actress time and again, and she also enjoys a massive fanbase who love and adore his works. She also has a unique sartorial choice when it comes to fashion. She was last seen in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

In the movie Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence played a supporting character who maintained the audience’s attention throughout the film. However, there were reports that Leonardo DiCaprio had received an extra paycheck than her. While a lot of people were lashing out at the makers of the movie, JLaw stepped in and defended Leo stating that he is a global name.

Talking about why Leonardo DiCaprio received an extra paycheck, Jennifer Lawrence revealed to Vanity Fair, “Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do, I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal. But in other situations, what I have seen — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”

However, previously, Jennifer Lawrence once had shed light upon gender pay parity and how it can be difficult for a woman to talk about these things as they get judged. Whereas, a man can commend their needs without any hesitation. She had shared, “If anything, I’m sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair share.”

