Titanic is one of the cult classic movies made in Hollywood by James Cameron, and now the film is clocking its 25th year. Prior to the anniversary, the director responded to the door dilemma and Jack’s death debacle in a media interaction, and well it’s everything we needed to hear to put a pin on it. Titanic is one of the highest-grossing iconic movies made by Cameron, which garnered over $2.195 billion across multiple releases creating a record to become the first film to reach the billion-dollar mark.

The visual effects, direction and performance of the cast are still highly appreciated across the globe. The chemistry and the spark between Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose is still iconic!

To celebrate the 25th year of Titanic and to honour its re-release, James Cameron held ‘Titanic: 25 Years Later’, a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association 2023, where he finally responded and cleared the air about Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack’s death debacle and door dilemma as reported in Screenrant.

In the conversation, James Cameron stated that despite the audience believing Jack could have been saved if Rose wouldn’t hog the whole place alone and there was plenty of space for Jack to fit on the door- the situation was not the same! He said, “It’s technically not a door. It’s a piece of paneling from the first class lounge.”

Further explaining that regardless of space, Jack would have anyway died of hypothermia, the director mentioned, “Within eight minutes… Jack would have been unconscious in that position.”

Well, this debate over whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack could have been saved or not will go on forever, even after the filmmaker himself talked about it. However, with the re-release getting announced, will James Cameron be able to dominate the box office once again? Let’s see! Tell us what you think about the Titanic door debacle!

