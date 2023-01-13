John Krasinski is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of Hollywood. Being married to Emily Blunt, The Office fame never leaves a chance to take his fans by a surprise. John enjoys a massive fan following of 4.8 million followers on Instagram. The actor took everyone by shock when he appeared as Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the crowd couldn’t control themselves for all the obvious reasons. Known for his spontaneity, the actor often leaves netizens in splits with his hilarious actions.

Last year we told you, fans were adamant about seeing a real-life couple coming together on the big screen to see John as Mr. Fantastic and Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman. Not Emily but he did enter the MUC universe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, we came across an epic video of John Krasinski, who had once gotten into the skin of the character, quite literally. Well, it happened when he appeared on a Lip Sync Battle show and gave a thundery performance leaving his fans in splits. The actor took things to another level when he changed his outfit and took the performance quite seriously.

The clip which is shared by the official YouTube channel of Comedy Central sees John Krasinski first dressed in a black T-shirt that he paired with trousers. However later he changed into a shimmery silver short dress with frills and an embellished neckline. The actor is jumping and dancing during the lip sync performance as he danced opposite Anna Kendrick. Watch it below:

Earlier, John Krasinski was in news for jumping off a Helicopter in order to perform a daredevil stunt. Speaking about the same, IANS quote him saying, “We were performing an air-water stunt where everyone on the helicopter that day was a Navy SEAL. During the shoot, one of our buddies, Kevin Kent, said, ‘it would be a lot cooler if you did the stunt’. I said, ‘What would that look like?’ And he said, ‘It’d look like me unbuckling you and throwing you out of this helicopter’.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on John’s epic lip sync battle? Do let us know.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Once Served A Sultry Lewk In A White Textured Lace Dress That She Paired With A Pearl String While Flaunting Her Busty Assets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News