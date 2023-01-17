Megan Fox is one of the s*xist women in the world. The beauty never misses a chance to make head turns with her public appearances. Be it her red carpet looks or even her movie wardrobe, she knows how to steal the limelight.

Megan enjoys a loyal fanbase on Instagram. The star remains quite active on social media and never misses a chance to treat her fans with her glamorous pictures. We love her PDA with her fiance and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The couple loves commenting on each other’s posts, giving us all major couple goals. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when The New Girl star oozed undeniable s*x appeal during a campaign shoot.

Back in 2017, The Transformers star Megan Fox modeled a few lacy numbers for the lingerie brand’s holiday 2017 collection. The collection featured an array of items, including bodysuits, chemises, corsets, robes, b*a, and panties. Fox modeled a number of super s*xy looks. One of the looks Fox shared on her social and she stunned in Amanda b*a panty set. In the steamy photo, she donned plum-colored lingerie displaying her toned figure & showing off her cl*avage. Megan opted for s*xy waves and red lips to compliment her thick eyelashes and winged liner.

In the photos, fans can also spot her famous rib tattoo which reads, “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.” The actress flaunted her toned figure in s*xy images.

Meanwhile, the stunner has a longstanding history with Frederick. The actress once revealed, “I love Victoria’s Secret, but they didn’t have the really naughty stuff that I wanted to wear. I went to the Frederick store on Hollywood Boulevard and bought a lot of stuff, and felt rebellious and empowered and excited that I got to wear all this stuff that I know my mom would die if she knew I was wearing,” reports Wmagazine.com.

