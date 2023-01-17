After conquering a decade long journey and giving us 4 illustrious phases of visually spectacular content, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now fast moves towards the fifth phase that will begin in February this year. Ant-Man and the Wasp return to fight MCU’s most powerful villain till date, Kang The Conqueror.

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; and Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard as producers.

To begin the countdown to the release of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and the begining of phase 5 as we are exactly a month away from the release. The video has been shared on Instagram and has some very exciting visuals to offer.

Marvel Studios India releases Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania an Epic, Sci-Fi Adventure on February 17, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

