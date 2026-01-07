Kang the Conqueror, also known as Nathaniel Richards, is one of Marvel’s most intricate antagonists. He first appeared in Marvel Comics in the early 1960s, initially as Rama-Tut before evolving into the Kang fans know today.

What makes Kang different is time travel. He hails from a very remote future, moving between timelines as he wishes. Various characters under Kang have been introduced by Marvel over time. Among them are Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, Victor Timely, and Iron Lad, as well as Mister Gryphon. Each version reflects a different path Kang took. Even if one falls, another can rise somewhere else. In the MCU, Kang became a key figure after his introduction in Loki.

The Variant Who Chose Control Over Chaos

Out of all the forms of Kang, there was one that was the best of its kind. He was called He Who Remains. After observing numerous timelines destroy themselves, he made one tough decision. The Time Variance Authority was created as a safeguard for a single Sacred Timeline.

All branches, however, that had the potential to produce a Kang, were abolished. The delicate balance was disrupted when Sylvie killed He Who Remains. The Sacred Timeline was shattered by this event. Realities began to reappear, and this led to the rise of Kangs across all these realities. That moment reshaped the entire Avengers timeline.

Doctor Doom’s Shadow Over Kang’s Legacy

With Doctor Doom stepping into the spotlight, fans believe Kang’s era may be ending. Leaks and theories suggest Doom could be directly responsible. Some X users claim a leaked Avengers: Doomsday teaser shows Doom standing among fallen Kang variants. This is not confirmed, but it has sparked intense discussion.

🚨BREAKING: The 5th teaser for #AvengersDoomsday shows Doom walking amongst dead Kang variants pic.twitter.com/9spMwYtCE1 — MCUverse (@MCUverse_) January 3, 2026

Other rumours say Doom is collecting surviving Kang variants. Not to form an alliance, but to study their failures. Kang tried to rule the multiverse through time control and failed. Doom wants to learn from that mistake.

Avengers Doomsday Buzz 🚨 Doctor Doom is collecting the last surviving Kang variants not to team up, but to study every mistake they ever made. If this is real, Doom isn’t just the next villain.

He’s the guy who learns from the multiverse’s biggest failure.#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/RxzcMk2hvc — Earth 616 (@MarvelExrth616) December 1, 2025

There’s been unverified reports that avengers doomsday start with Dr. Doom destroying council of kangs 🥶#AvengersDoomsday #DrDoom pic.twitter.com/V3qohegZwH — 𝑲𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒂 // ⚡ (@tootifruty) January 4, 2026

There are also unverified claims that Avengers: Doomsday opens with Doom destroying the Council of Kangs. Some theories even suggest Kang once took control of a realm that originally belonged to Doom, replacing his legacy with the Time Keepers after an earlier multiversal conflict.

#AvengersDoomsday Theory 🚨 Kang’s castle was previously ruled over by Doctor Doom When Doom lost the previous Multiversal War, Kang took control, destroyed Doom’s throne and replaced his statue with the Time-Keepers pic.twitter.com/ewp5Idi4q7 — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) December 23, 2025

If these theories prove true, Doom will not simply replace Kang. He will become the villain who learned from the multiverse’s greatest failure.

