Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are among the most adorable couples in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is more so because of the actors who portrayed them, Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. The duo shares an excellent camaraderie off-screen as well. But things weren’t same initially as the actress was not very fond of RDJ and even he knew it. Both the Avengers stars have spoken about it in the past. Let’s dig into it!

RDJ got a new lease of life in his career with 2008’s MCU film, Iron Man. Prior to that, his substance abuse became quite a bit of a problem for the star, and it seemed to be a problem for his co-star too. However, that film kickstarted the much successful MCU today and gave him a massive fan base.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr’s on-screen chemistry and their off-screen equation has always been loved by the audience. But as mentioned earlier, it was not the case from the beginning. According to a report in Fandom Wire, RDJ, in an interview, recalled the time he first met Paltrow and how she was worried about her own reputation if her name got linked with him.

The duo reportedly crossed paths for the first time in the ’90s at a Film festival. Recalling that time, Robert Downey Jr revealed Gwyneth Paltrow called up one of their mutual friends to talk about her doubts about being seen with him. He narrated, “She was like, ‘What is wrong with him? Who is this guy?’ She called him up asking, like, if it was going to be essentially bad for her reputation to be hanging out with me.”

Apparently, Gwyneth Paltrow was also present in that interview with Robert Downey Jr, and she instantly intercepted him to tell her version of the story. As Paltrow recounted the past, she said, “He was really wild, and I was very naive. I immediately took a shine to him … Then he went off the radar for a little while.”

Over the years, both RDJ and Paltrow have shared a beautiful friendship which is quite rare in this industry, and we have also shared stories of their incredible friendship.

Currently, speculations are going on that Robert Downey Jr might return to the MCU as Iron Man with Avengers: Secret Wars or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4.

