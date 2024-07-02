Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a place in our hearts, as the show has given us plenty of joyful memories. It’s been successfully running for over 15 years now, and during this glorious journey, the characters, the actors, and the overall show became an integral part of our lives. Even for the actors who had a long relationship with the show, TMKOC is much more than a show. One such actor is Bhavya Gandhi, who recently addressed his decision to quit.

For those who don’t know, Bhavya was a part of TMKOC since its beginning. It started in 2008, and since then, Bhavya nailed the role of Tapu. He gained massive popularity across the nation as a leader of Tapu Sena, and it won’t be wrong to say that Bhavya still remains the most loved Tapu from the show. So, his decision of quitting TMKOC was really shocking for every fan.

A few days back, Bhavya Gandhi, along with Jhinal Belani, graced The Mr. D Show, a chat show hosted by the acclaimed Gujrati director Dhwani Gautam. During the chat, Bhavya was asked about his feelings about quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bhavya said, “Of course, matlab alag huye toh definitely thoda difficult tha. It was a difficult situation, but I was clear ki I want to explore in general.”

For the unversed, Bhavya Gandhi quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. After his exit, Raj Anadkat joined the show as Tapu. He quit the show in 2022. After Raj’s exit, Nitish Bhaluni is currently playing Tapu in TMKOC.

Apart from Bhavya Gandhi, several other old associates have also quit the show. Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in 2017, but she has never returned. Neha Mehta quit the show in 2020. Shailesh Lodha was the recent addition to this list. He took an exit in 2022.

