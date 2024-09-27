The controversies around Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah refuse to die down. A lot of former cast members, including Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoria, and Shailesh Lodha, have accused the makers of non-payment of dues and inappropriate behavior. Palak Sindhwani, aka Sonu, is now accusing Asit Kumarr Modi and the team of exploitation and confirms she wants to quit the show. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Palak began playing the character of Sonu in 2019 after Nidhi Bhanushali quit the show to pursue her higher studies. Sindhwani initially faced a lot of trolling as fans resisted the change. But she worked hard and eventually made a place in the hearts of fans with her acting chops.

For a few days, rumors had been rife that Palak Sindhwani had been slapped with a legal suit over an alleged breach of contract. She is reportedly in trouble over her “unauthorized brand endorsements,” which violated the “exclusive artist agreement” clause of her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah contract. The actress, unaware of it all, initially refused to receive any notice and confirmed she was still shooting for the show.

Palak Sindhwani is now finally breaking her silence on the controversy. She claims she informed the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers on August 8, 2024, that she wanted to quit the show. The actress further claims that the makers delayed approving her resignation and eventually she read articles about her breach of contract in the media.

“I signed their contract 5 years ago and they denied giving me a copy of it. I received a copy on September 19, 2024. They had agreed to let me continue brand endorsements and post the pandemic I also started brand endorsements on social media. They didn’t say anything then but after I announced my decision to quit they have started this plan of action. I have also taken legal advise and will follow what’s right for my career. I wanted to quit the show for health reasons and professional growth. I have had several meetings but there is no solution yet. This is exploitation and I never expected this after working with them for five years. Just because I want to quit Taarak Mehta, they are making my exit difficult,” shared Palak Sindhwani.

Asit Kumarr Modi is yet to break his silence on Palak’s claims.

