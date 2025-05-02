Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, his stardom is an emotion, an inspiration for all his fans. It is celebratory time for his fans as the megastar has now become the only Bollywood actor to find a place in the world’s top 10 richest actors list of 2025. Not only this but he has found a place in the fourth position in the coveted list.

Not only this but Shah Rukh Khan has also toppled Hollywood royalties like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Robert De Niro to find a place in the coveted list. Over the span of 5 years, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor witnessed a massive 46% jump in his net worth. According to Siasat, SRK’s net worth as of 2025 comes to $876.5 million which equals to 7438 crores.

This is a stellar growth from his net worth in 2020, which was around $600 million which comes to 5000 crores. Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian movie star who has found a place on this list and has also found a place in the other prestigious global lists. His net worth mostly stems from his movies, various entrepreneurial ventures, and investments.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a stupendous comeback on the big screen with his movies, Pathan and Jawan, collectively minting a whopping 2000 crores worldwide. A handsome part of his net worth is churned out from his business ventures, like his production company Red Chillies and his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. The actor has also become the face of some lavish brands.

Shah Rukh Khan surpassed George Clooney’s $742.8 million by 16%. The top 3 occupants of the world’s richest actors of 2025 list are Tom Cruise at number 3 ( $891 million), Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at number 2 ($1.19 billion) and finally The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger at number 1 with a $1.49 billion net worth. However, this is a proud moment for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, a testimony of the actor’s bankability, legacy, and an empire over the years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Romeo S3: Palak Tiwari & Thakur Anoop Singh Go Full Beast Mode In Upcoming Action Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News