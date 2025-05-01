Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor have arrived to entertain fans on the big screens. The crime thriller Raid 2 was released in theatres today, i.e., on May 1, 2025. Unfortunately, the early reviews on X (formerly Twitter) are highly polarised. Scroll below to know what the netizens are saying!

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is the sequel to the 2018 Raid, which was a hit at the Indian box office. Cine-goers were expecting the franchise to get bigger and better. But many are disappointed with the under-utilization of Saurabh Shukla, who played a pivotal role in the OG film. On the other hand, a section of the viewers are calling it “paisa-vasool.”

A viewer who watched Raid 2 wrote on X/ Twitter, “Sadly this movie will fade after the weekend and @ajaydevgn you were far better and respected with less numbers, buying tickets won’t save the film. #raid2 is dull and boring. This time corporate booking is really in the face.. #Raid2Review , #kesari2 earns more respect now.!”

Another tweeted, “#Raid2Review The Director is to be blamed— weak SCREENPLAY, POOR EXECUTION in the 2nd half and the wastage of GOOD ACTORS! @Riteishd was the BEST PERFORMER, #VaaniKapoor had no ROLE, and it seems like Saurabh Shukla was just for show OVERALL 3/5”

#Raid2Review

A fairly impressed viewer shared, “#Raid2Review: A gripping, flawed sequel with #AjayDevgn’s intensity, Riteish’s fresh villain turn & thunderous dialogues like “Main poori Mahabharat hoon.” A tense 2nd half saves a slow start. Worthy watch, not better than the original. 3.75/5″

“#Raid2 #Raid2Review: 1st half GRIPS you, but 2nd half flops—weak script & music . #AjayDevgn shines , #RiteishDeshmukh steals it ! #VaaniKapoor underused , #SaurabhShukla adds nada . Overall: ! Skip amid #IndiaPakTensions. #Raid2,” wrote another.

A cinegoer praised, “#Raid2Review : A gripping tale of honesty versus power, #Raid2 stands out for its strong narrative, showcasing the relentless spirit of taming the corrupt.”

A user shared, “Total entertainment. It’s a nice and gripping story with a pinch of situation comedy. It stresses a bit in between, but it’s bearable. Excellent acting by cast @ajaydevgn @Riteishd and other supporting actors. Go watch. It’s worth every penny. #Raid2 #Raid2Review”

Total entertainment. It’s a nice and gripping story with a pinch of situation comedy. It stresses a bit in between, but it’s bearable. Excellent acting by cast @ajaydevgn @Riteishd

A disappointed viewer wrote, “#OneWordReview… #Raid2: DISASTER. Rating: . Utterly disappointing, weak plot, dull direction, cringeworthy dialogues. Ajay Devgn’s performance is uninspiring. Poor execution, lackluster pacing. A complete waste of time. Avoid it! #Raid2Review #AjayDevgn”

Another said, “#Raid2Review Raid2Review : Bigger and Better. Worthy of your penny. Amazing acting by the cast. Must watch! (4/5 outstanding Movie #Raid2 @ajaydevgn”

Well, the early reviews for Raid 2 on X/ Twitter are really polarised. For detailed thoughts, you can also check out Koimoi’s in-house review here.

