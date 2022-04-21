Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood and his millions of fans globally are proof of the same. He has never shied away from posing for the paps so that his fans get a glimpse of him up and about in the city. Unfortunately, in the last couple of weeks, we have seen him avoid the media on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, SRK avoided the media completely on two occasions and almost skipped on the third. If you are wondering which ones are we talking about, they are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding reception, at Mumbai private airport with Gauri Khan and Baba Siddique’s Ifftar party, respectively.

Advertisement

Talking about the three incidents in detail, Shah Rukh Khan avoided getting clicked at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding party by arriving at their residence in a car with a black curtain. At Baba Siddique’s Ifftar party, the Badshah of Bollywood almost made a beeline towards the room ignoring the cameras present there. As per videos on social media, the politician kinda caught the actor and forced him to pose for the shutterbugs but he looked extremely disinterested. However, SRK later did his signature greetings after finishing posing for them.

The third incident of Shah Rukh Khan avoiding the media happened yesterday when he and Gauri Khan were spotted yesterday at the private airport. The couple covered themselves with a black umbrella and the paps weren’t able to get their faces on camera. So are they avoiding the paps owing to the Aryan Khan jail incident or is it something else?

Well, clearing the air about King Khan playing peek-a-boo with the media, a very well-placed source told BollywoodLife, “Shah Rukh Khan has no problem with the paparazzi, however, he doesn’t like to get clicked when he is on his personal events. And all the three spotting of the King Khan was personal and not professional.”

The insider added, “The day SRK will be out for his films promotions, he will happily pose and speak to the media like every actor and star does. But when he is on his personal events, he will avoid to even get clicked and that’s his conscious decision always.” The source further added, “When SRK was back from shooting his film Pathaan from Spain, he didn’t cover his face, however, he didn’t pose as it was airport and he has never posed on airports barring few incidents.”

What do you think could be the reason Shah Rukh Khan is not posing for the paparazzi? Let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Se Itna Pyaar Sab Karte Hain, Main Kyun Nahin Karti Pyaar?” Recalls Shehnaaz Gill How She Wasn’t Aware Of SRK’s Popularity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube