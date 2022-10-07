The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has filed another lawsuit against media company Associated Newspapers, the publisher of British tabloids the Daily Mail and the Mail, recently.

Also suing the media company are musician Elton John and his husband, producer David Furnish, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, and campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon, reports ‘Variety’.

The group claim they have been “the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers,” according to a press release from law firm Hamlins, which is representing Prince Harry and Frost.