In the latest ‘ask me anything’ session, SRK was asked, “Sir woh abs abhi bhi hai ya butter chicken ne dabaa diye #AskSRK”

To which the superstar hilariously replied with praises for the young action star, Tiger referring to his debut film, Heropanti’s famous dialogue. He wrote- As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in 2 of the biggest films of this year with ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan‘ and ‘Ganapath’ this year. SRK’s Pathaan continues to break records and he will further be seen in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

Take a look at the response by Shah Rukh Khan below:

As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “ doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha https://t.co/s1IhmYF95O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Pan-India Film Getting Postponed Due To This Crucial Reason?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News