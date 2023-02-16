Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated Indian celebrities and he enjoys a massive fan following all across the nation. He is fondly known as Bhai by his admirers. The actor is known for his bindass bold attitude. Be it his explosive interviews or his sharp opinions on his contemporaries, the actor never minces his words.

Over the years, Salman has not only evolved as an actor but as a human being too. Well, there is one thing that has always been constant is Bhaijaan’s honest attitude of speaking his heart out. Today, we bring to you a throwback story, when the actor listed out all the behind–the–scene difficulties he faced during the Vancouver tour in 1992 that he did with actors Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla, among others. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old viral video, Salman Khan can be seen talking to Canada- based journalist Sushma Dutt, the actor was asked about the food and lodging boarding arrangements on the tour. To which he said, “Kuch nahi hai, bhuka maar diya. They have been giving us chana, pandreh chaane subah ko, pandreh chaane shaam ko. Aur sone ke liye geela takya, matlab geela towel who jisse hum le kar sote hai na, usi towel ko lekar sote hai.”

The Bhaijaan of the industry Salman Khan also spoke about lodging arrangements as well and said, “Pandreh -bees log ek hee kamre mein hai. Mere saath hai mere kamre mein mera bhai, meri maa, meri behen. Aamir Khan, Aamir ki biwi, Juhi Chawla, Juhi ki maa, Divya Bharti, unki maa Juhi ek father hum sab ek hi kamre mai hai… we all sleep on floors.”

As soon as the clip of the interview surfaced on social media, fans started reacting. One of the users wrote, “Salman is looking so innocent in the video.”

Another user pointed out that he is joking and wrote, “ Brother he is joking… poora interview dekh lo.”

“Voice is very different.”

“So cute young sweet sallu.”

One of the users even commented and said, “Aisi trip par kaun jaata hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan updates/ News🔵 (@beingsalmankhan_mp)

What do you think about this throwback video? Let us know in the comments section below!

Must Read: Jawan: Allu Arjun Finally Making His Bollywood Debut, To Join Shah Rukh Khan Starrer In A Cameo After Thalapathy Vijay?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News