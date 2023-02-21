It was a drop of more than 50% for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania as Monday saw 3.50 crores* coming in. On Friday, the film had brought in 8.25 crores and as it is, the best of the Bollywood films see a 50% decline on Mondays. In case of Ant-Man 3, the appreciation is missing as well so it hasn’t been surprising at all to see these kind of numbers coming in.

Of late, Marvel films have seen a steady decline when it comes to non-Avengers films. While Spider-Man franchise is still doing well, subsequent instalments featuring characters like Doctor Strange and Thor did manage to enter the 100 Crore Club but just about on the basis of opening weekend. Post that, Black Panther offering failed to touch 75 crores and now the latest Ant-Man release will hardly reach 50 crores. Of course, these are lesser popular characters too but still, that big ‘dhamaka’ of a Marvel film is much awaited.

The film has now reached 29 crores* and while the first week will comfortably cross the 35 crores mark, it would need some push in days to follow in order to hit a 50!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

