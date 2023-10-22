If there were an award for looking as fresh as a daisy all day, every day, we would give it to Sara Tendulkar in a heartbeat. The darling daughter of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Sara grabs many eyeballs for her enchanting beauty. Recently, the young diva stepped out for a dinner date with friends in Mumbai in a ravishing black dress, setting hearts racing with her stunning appearance.

Sara Tendulkar often grabs headlines. When she is not making news for her alleged relationship with Shubman Gill, she is hitting it out of the park with looks that can make anyone go weak on their knees. After making a head-turning appearance at the India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup cricket match in Pune, Sara was all over our social feeds, with many connecting dots and alleging she was there to support her rumored beau, Gill. Now, she has again set the internet abuzz, making a splash in the town with her latest outing.

For the unversed, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are rumored to be in an on-again off-again relationship. They were first linked a few years back when the India batsman dropped heart-fluttering comments on Sara’s Instagram posts and got a quick-witted reply from former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who seemingly confirmed their relationship. Later, it was alleged that the two had broken up after Shubman was spotted with actress Sara Ali Khan, but looks like he’s now back with his same old love, Sara Tendulkar.

Coming back to Sara’s latest appearance, the beauty slipped into the most stunning black body-hugging dress that embraced her curves from all the right places. The full-sleeve floor-gazing ensemble featured wide-neck strappy detailing with a plunging neckline. She styled her hair in a sleek high-pony, rounding off the look with dangler earrings, ditching heavy accessorizing, and letting her dress be the highlight of the moment. She opted for beige heels and carried a black-hued shimmery pouch.

Sara was oozing the main character energy through and through, shining in her pretty dress glammed up with nude-toned makeup as she flaunted her million-dollar smile for the paps.

Sara Tendulkar’s Instagram suggests she is a floral girlie who loves to dress up in pretty summer dresses. But this black bodycon dress has us hoping she is going to be more experimental with her fashion, opting for more such high-end choices. She definitely has the potential to be the next fashionista on the block. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

