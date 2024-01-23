Deepika Padukone is marking her return to the big screens with another Republic Day release. We all remember the dhamaka Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan created at the box office last year. But things don’t look as well for Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Scroll below for advance booking updates for day 1 and a detailed comparison, also including Tiger 3.

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand, who was also the mastermind behind Pathaan. In fact, the film marks his second collaboration with Hrithik Roshan after War. Considering there are big names involved, the hype should have been at par by now. But the pre-booking sales have been underwhelming so far.

Fighter Box Office Advance Booking Day 1

The need of the hour was for Fighter to at least add 2 crores gross to its kitty each day with the release around the corner. But the growth seems to have been stuck since Saturday. The 10 crore mark should have been achieved by this Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer by now, but unfortunately, it’s left way behind in the race.

As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Fighter has added 3.72 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty via advance booking. This is a growth of only 27% compared to yesterday’s gross numbers of 2.92 crores. Around 1.14 lakh tickets have been sold so far. With only two days to go, things need to fast pace, or this Siddharth Anand directorial could get into a problematic position.

Pathaan vs Tiger 3 vs Fighter Advance Booking (2 Days To Go)

Even when compared to the 2023 action releases Pathaan and Tiger 3, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer is not matching upto the expectations.

During the same period, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan grossed an advance booking collection of 21 crores gross, which is slightly shorter than 6X of Fighter’s current earnings.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was also over 3X with pre-booking sales of about 12.30 crores by this stage.

About Fighter

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

Fighter is scheduled for theatrical release on January 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

