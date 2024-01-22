There was decent growth evidenced on Sunday all over again for the Hindi version of HanuMan as 5.25 crores more came in. On Saturday the film had collected 4.02 crores, so this is a jump of around 30% already. The numbers are less than last Sunday’s collections of 6.17 crores, though. Still, overall, there is good stability and acceptance amongst the audience.

That said, as has been stated in a couple of previous reports as well, ideally, the number should have been even higher since there is zero competition, and in such a scenario, films like these grow even more.

Also, this time period coincides with the biggest religious event of the last many centuries, and since HanuMan resonates with that sentiment amongst the audience, there is huge potential of enticing more footfalls.

Maybe that will happen today since it’s a holiday in many parts of the country. Especially in areas dominated by Hindus, there would probably be no fall in Hanuman box office collections when compared to yesterday. It’s a given that the 2.50 crore mark would be crossed today, and it would be surprising if that doesn’t happen as this is the best time period for this genre and the subject of the film to work. So far, this Prasanth Verma film has collected 34.24 crores and is comfortably placed for a lifetime of over 50 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas’ Salaar Fails To Beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal In India’s Highest-Grossing Adult-Rated Films List, Stays Behind By 145 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News