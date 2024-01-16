HanuMan is on its way to becoming a huge global success, as it won’t be slowing down anytime soon, considering its positive feedback. Released alongside a monster like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the film has surprised everyone by surpassing each and every prediction. Now, let’s find out where the collection stands at the worldwide box office after the first 4 days.

Directed by Prashant Verma, the film saw a proper pan-India release, and apart from the original Telugu version, it was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. While the Sankranti holidays were always going to be beneficial, the film had a huge competitor in the form of Guntur Kaaram.

Positive talks are helping HanuMan

Guntur Kaaram was a comeback film for Mahesh Babu, so it was understood that the exhibitors would give maximum showcasing for the Mahesh Babu starrer. However, what is working in the favor of HanuMan is that the ground report has been extremely positive, and word-of-mouth is spreading like wildfire.

HanuMan at the worldwide box office

Not just in India but even in overseas, HanuMan has turned the tables with its immense response. As per the latest update, the film has amassed 56.15 crores at the Indian box office (including Thursday paid premieres). In gross, this equals 66.25 crores. In the overseas market, the superhero flick is already a huge success and has raked in around 30 crores gross so far.

At the end of its 4-day run (including paid premieres), HanuMan stands at 96.25 crores gross at the worldwide box office. So, by the end of the day, the film will be well above the 100-crore mark globally.

Shows increased all over!

As per the trade buzz, there’s a huge demand for HanuMan, but shows are comparatively less. So, exhibitors are now replacing shows of several big releases and making room for the Teja Sajja starrer. In the Hindi belt, the show count will be increased considerably from this Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

