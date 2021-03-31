Michael Jackson is that name that none of us can ever forget. His name is etched in our minds, and his songs in our hearts. But, today, we are going to talk about his daughter Paris Jackson, whose childhood was anything but typical. She has revealed that although she is grateful for all the privileges she has got, she learned from a young age not to feel entitled.

Advertisement

Paris has spoken about how Michael taught her and her siblings to live life to the fullest, and he made sure that they witness every aspect of life.

Advertisement

“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” Paris Jackson told Naomi Campbell on the Supermodel’s YouTube interview series No Filter, on March 30.

“I’m also a full believer that I should earn everything. I need to…I go to auditions, I work hard, I study scripts, I do my thing,” Paris Jackson told Naomi Campbell after the Supermodel told her she “shouldn’t be doing [model] castings,” due to her immense fame.

“Even growing up it was about earning stuff,” Paris insisted. “If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys “R” Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking oh I got this. It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment.”

Everyone mourned Michael Jackson’s death, but we are sure it must have been really hard for his family. His daughter Paris Jackson is still deeply influenced by him, and she told Naomi that his broad range of musical taste made her the artist she is today. “I’m obviously a fan of his music…I know all the lyrics to all of the songs and, you know, I will definitely jam out to them. But I feel like when it comes to influences, I feel like every part of my childhood will always influence how I am today. Whether it was like experiences or like all of the music we listened to.”

Must Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Planning A Home Birth For Their Second Child? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube