A prominent status symbol today, Lamborghini and the man behind have seen their share of ups and downs. Despite the infamous rivalry the founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s shared with Enzo Ferrari, his unparalleled genius made him a true icon in the automobile industry for years to come. Capturing the same and a lot more Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend’ a biographical drama that follows the life of one of the most iconic entrepreneurs, Ferruccio Lamborghini, and is a true story of the man behind the machineas.

A must-watch for collectors, sports enthusiasts and car aficionados, written and directed by Oscar-winning, Bobby Moresco, the sports drama film is set to release exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 13th January 2023.

Talking about the man behind the movie, director Bobby Moresco said, “What’s it like to be someone who thinks differently than everyone else and then has the courage to act on those instincts and ideas. And what is the price paid for being someone who sees things differently as Ferruccio did. This much I did understand. When one chases a dream there is always a price to be paid.”

Bobby Moresco further added, “What I tried to do in the telling of this story was to examine and understand Ferruccio Lamborghini from the inside out. To try understand what drove him to chase a dream that only he saw and what was the price paid for the chasing of that dream. If after watching the movie you get a sense of what it might’ve been like to be Ferruccio Lamborghini then I thank you for watching and I’m happy that we explored this world together”

Lionsgate Play will exclusively premiere ‘Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend’ on 13th January 2023

