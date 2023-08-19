Dakota Johnson is always willing to make a conversation around s*x topics which are more or less taboo in society. The Hollywood star, in fact, in 2021, found a unique way to strike a conversation around s*xual topics by launching an a*al plug serving it as a perfect Christmas gift. Johnson dubbed the b*tt plugs as the perfect stocking stuffer. Scroll down to know the details.

Dakota Johnson shot to fame with Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels in the trilogy, namely Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. Johnson always manages to make headlines for the right reasons since she never shies away from talking about s*x and its related topics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Dakota Johnson introducing b*tt plugs in 2021 as the perfect Christmas gift, as per NY Post, the actress shared, “Oh, this is going in everybody’s stocking. Are you kidding? It’s the perfect stocking stuffer. You think your uncle hasn’t wanted a b*tt plug his entire life? You’re lying.” The one Johnson introduced resembled a Christmas tree and was dubbed as the “Cone.” The actress continued, “I know that there are so many people that are curious about it and, you know, there are so many parts of one’s an*s that are erogenous zones that I think could just be fun for people to explore.”

For the unversed, the Fifty Shades of Grey star is one of many s*x toy entrepreneurs like Cara Delevingne and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Shedding more light on the a*nal plugs, Dakota Johnson said that people need to get out of their comfort zones and explore new parts of themselves. “Just as an a*al plug is ‘taboo,’ a lot of women think a vibrator is taboo and a lot of women can’t orga*m from penetrative s*x alone.”

Johnson added, “I think it’s a thing a lot of people don’t want to buy for themselves. First of all, namely, because they’re called ‘b*tt plugs,’ and everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh God, I’m not going to buy that. I don’t want that on my credit card statement. But people are more curious than you want to believe they are.”

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Kesha Confessed She Believed Her V*gina Is Haunted By A Ghost, Leaving Everyone Stunned: “I Believed, I Had Dead People In Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News