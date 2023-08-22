Tom Cruise is probably the epitome when it comes to actors performing their own stunts. However, Will Smith, who is also known to be an action star, once claimed that he was better than Cruise. But once he got to do his own stunts, Smith realized that he got a lot of work to do and was nowhere close to the Mission Impossible star. Scroll down to know the details.

Circling back to Will Smith comparing himself to Tom Cruise, according to Animated Times, Smith when he earlier appeared on he Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared that he thought he was better than Tom Cruise. While recalling his stunts during Bad Boys For Life, Smith told Jimmy Fallon, “I’m trying to hang on. There were a couple of the action sequences that I was like ‘oooh.’ I started and I told myself I was doing all of my stunts.”

The actor continued, “I was doing — you know, Tom Cruise was just hanging on the side of an airplane at 50.” Smith then soon realized, “I was like ‘Man, I’m better than Tom Cruise!’ And I did like two stunts and I was like ‘I’m not better than Tom Cruise!”

Will Smith, during a different interaction, spoke about doing his own stunts for Bad Boys For Life With Martin Lawrence. “The big change for us (from previous films) was probably the amount of stunt work,” said the Oscar-winning star.

He added, “When I started, I was like, ‘We doing all the stunts, we doing everything, every one of these Bad Boys, 25 years later, all the stunts!’ Then like, probably three days in, I looked over to (Lawrence), and was like, ‘Hey, what you thinking?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, we should probably let the stuntmen earn they money (sic)!’”

