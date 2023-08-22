Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have heard of the South Korean Girl Group ‘BLACKPINK’. Remember the ‘Flower’ Dance Trend that took Instagram by storm? It was BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who pioneered it with her ‘Flower’ MV. With over 80M followers on Instagram, Jennie from BLACKPINK is the most followed Korean on Instagram. Rosé, the lead singer of the group, thrashed every record that was there with her solo debut ‘On The Ground’. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, meanwhile, is the woman who wears many feathers on her cap – from being the global ambassador for Bulgari to bagging MTV VMA Award for Best K-pop Video for her solo ‘Money’, the rapper is acing it on every front.

However, did you know BLACKPINK has also been subjected to staunch criticism? Today, we are throwing it back to the time when an incident shook the K-pop world, bringing unprecedented flak to the now-celebrated girl group.

The K-pop girl band landed in hot water over the music video of their song ‘Kill This Love,’ which currently has over 1.8B YouTube views. In 2019, when BLACKPINK wasn’t the global phenomenon that it is today, the group was at the receiving end of severe backlash owing to their disturbing visuals in the music video of ‘Kill This Love’.

The video was slammed for glorifying domestic violence as members Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo were seen striking enticing poses while being covered in bruises and scratches. Korean netizens said that the group is trying to portray the appearances of women who have faced the wrath of domestic violence, however, their approach towards this sensitive topic was disheartening. You can check out the concept photoshoot of ‘Kill This Love’ below which has been shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “Fire whomever thought this was a photocard worthy concept. I found it very distasteful. Blackpink can do better. Abuse isn’t an A E S T H E T I C.”

Fire whomever thought this was a photocard worthy concept. I found it very distasteful.

Blackpink can do better.

Abuse isn't an A E S T H E T I C. pic.twitter.com/8ljiMLakkk — ⚠️WEAK4YEJI⚠️ (@Weak4Yeji) April 23, 2019

Additionally, the MV was also banned by KBS and other South Korean broadcast stations for violating traffic rules as the members were seen driving their cars without the seat belt on.

In more updates related to BLACKPINK, the group is currently touring around the world for their Born Pink tour, offering their fans aka BLINKS the best of the concert experiences. However, the future of the group is currently hanging in the balance with the uncertainty of the renewal of Lisa’s contract with their current agency YG Entertainment.

